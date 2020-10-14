Gaana unveils ‘Gaana Launchpad’

The program will feature a playlist comprising 40 tracks, encompassing new releases and exclusive content.
After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more about their fans, India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana has kicked off a new program called ‘Gaana Launchpad’ to bring emerging indie artists in India into the spotlight.
Handpicked by Gaana’s expert in-house editors, the Launchpad will feature a playlist comprising 40 tracks, encompassing new releases and exclusive content offering the most promising independent artists a platform to reach over 185 million users across India. The launch of the Launchpad brings a mixture of Gaana’s best-in-class editorial and marketing abilities with exciting opportunities such as Gaana Livestream and HotShots to the country’s rich and diverse musical talent. To ensure the entertainment quotient is at its optimum level, Gaana will be organising a Gaana Launchpad Night every Thursday at 7 PM. Through this effort, Gaana aims to identify, acknowledge and promote talent that promises to make the future of Indian music landscape an exciting one.
“The Gaana Launchpad is a part of our commitment to help the country’s most talented musicians strengthen the deep & evocative connections they share with audiences, while reaching the next stage in their careers. Unfortunately, our music industry has traditionally favored ‘safe & commercially viable’ music over novel musical talent, and the Launchpad aims to create a difference in this space. All the 35 artists selected on the Gaana Launchpad playlist have been carefully selected solely on the basis of merit and promise, not their numbers or commercial performance. Music in every Indic language and every genre is welcome to the Launchpad - the only criteria is that it has to be fresh and innovative.” Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana said.
Srihari Jagannathan, a Chennai-based singer and songwriter said, “Gaana is the leading Indian platform which is used by millions of people to discover music. As an independent artist, being recognised by such a huge platform means the world to me. Launchpad is a great initiative and is an amazing way for us artists to connect with our listeners directly. They have an opportunity to get to know us and our music better. I am happy to be a part of this and can’t wait to perform live for the Gaana listeners”.
