Gaana unveils ‘Gaana Launchpad’

“The Gaana Launchpad is a part of our commitment to help the country’s most talented musicians strengthen the deep & evocative connections they share with audiences, while reaching the next stage in their careers. Unfortunately, our music industry has traditionally favored ‘safe & commercially viable’ music over novel musical talent, and the Launchpad aims to create a difference in this space. All the 35 artists selected on the Gaana Launchpad playlist have been carefully selected solely on the basis of merit and promise, not their numbers or commercial performance. Music in every Indic language and every genre is welcome to the Launchpad - the only criteria is that it has to be fresh and innovative.” Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana said.