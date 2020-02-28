Gaana’s dynamic audio ad innovation to make brand messages a hyperpersonal experience

Indian music streaming giant Gaana unveiled a unique audio ad format that lets marketers create hyper-personal ad experiences for over 150 million users on its platform. Contextual and relevant ads can now be served in real-time by tagging parts of commercial scripts based on age, gender, location, weather, time, music preference, device, and other 3rd party data.
Gaana’s ad engine will leverage a mix of real-time data and an exhaustive user data-bucket built over the past 10 years to give marketers a degree of personalization that, until now, was exclusive to display ads. Partnering brands will be able to create millions of permutations for each creative depending on the characteristic differences of each individual user
Speaking at the launch, Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana said, “Audio streaming is rapidly evolving as an indispensable part of the media mix of most consumer brands across lifestyle, tech, and online services among others. As the industry leader, we pride ourselves on having the most comprehensive suite of ad formats that enable our clients to reach their intended audience in a native and experiential setting. To further this agenda, we have launched Dynamic ads with the ability to customize audio creatives based on a target user’s demographics and other crucial psychographic metadata to drive significantly higher brand recall that will offer the crucial edge marketers need in this noisy world.”
The music streaming industry has seen a 3X growth in the past two years and is expected to reach 400 Mn monthly active users in the next 2 years. As the country’s go-to music app with over 150 million users streaming over 3.5 billion songs every month, the ability to target this massive user-base with dynamic programmatic audio capabilities will be a game-changer for the Indian marketing community.
(We got this information in a press release.)