Galvanise wins the India PR mandate for Profit.co

Profit.co eyes a 3x Year on Year (YoY) growth and is committed to invest in the Indian market, through development centers and expanding their sales team.
Profit.co, an Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software company strengthens its strategic communications strategy in India by partnering with Galvanise PR, an integrated communications firm specializing in communicating the business of technology. Galvanise will work on traditional PR, as well as support Profit.co on owned media and influencer outreach.
Profit.co offers an intuitive and cloud based OKR technology to help organisations define their corporate objectives and Key results, and cascade them into departmental, team and individual objectives and key results in a measurable framework. Since its launch in 2018, Profit.co is servicing over 1000 global clients from various verticals including technology, government, BFSI, media analytics, packaging, supply chain, ITeS, logistics and entertainment.
Commenting on their partnership with Galvanise PR, Bastin Gerald, Founder and CEO said “After showing success in USA and Europe we are excited about growing in India, Asia and Middle East. Our partnership with Galvanise PR will help us to amplify our efforts to create awareness about Profit.co and capture considerable mind-space with industry influencers in India.”
Commenting on Profit.co’s trust on Galvanise, Shalini Singh, Founder of Galvanise said, “We are very excited to usher in Profit.co-Galvanise partnership. We look forward to contribute to Profit.co’s vision to enable iterative business execution through customer case -studies, impact of OKRs for Enterprise businesses and demystify OKRs for the Indian market.“
(We got this information from a press release.)