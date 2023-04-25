Game Changers with MJ only on Bharat24

Srivastav shared an interesting story about the iconic Maruti 800 car's first-ever customer, Sardar Harpal Singh ji. The company tried several times to retrieve the car, but it was not until Harpal Singh ji agreed to give it back that they were successful. The car was then put on display in the Maruti Suzuki office. He also discussed the differences between the features and prices of Fronx and Jimny. Both cars are 4 metres in length, making them one of the largest segments in the passenger vehicle industry. The lifestyle segment, which is focused on off-roading and portraying an image, is suited for Jimny. The segment, which is focused on technology and experiencing something new, is best suited for Fronx. The pricing for both cars will be competitive, with Fronx's pricing between Baleno and Brezza.