Game Changers with MJ to feature interview with Governor Acharya Devvrat

Game Changers with MJ is set to air an episode featuring Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The appearance marks his first detailed, podcast-style interview on a national Hindi news channel.

The episode focuses on his views on governance, public service and constitutional responsibility. It also looks at his tenure as Gujarat’s longest-serving Governor and his approach to the role.

During the interaction, the Governor spoke about the role of agriculture in public health, stating that choosing a family farmer is more important than choosing a family doctor, as food is the first form of medicine. He reiterated his belief, “Eat less to live longer; eat more to live shorter,” and cautioned against excessive intake of sugar, maida and salt.

The discussion also covers his advocacy of natural farming, a practice with which he has been associated over the years, as well as his early education at Gurukul Kurukshetra and his transition from serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh to his current position.

The episode will be broadcast on January 18 at 5 pm on Bharat 24.





