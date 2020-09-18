Games24x7 and Sourav Ganguly join hands to strengthen My11Circle's 'Play with Champions' proposition

Speaking about the launch Avik Das Kanungo, Director – Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said, "The new campaign featuring Mr. Sourav Ganguly brings alive the fun and thrill of My11Circle's core proposition of 'Play With Champions'. This cricketing season, our objective is to reach out to more and more cricket enthusiasts through this campaign and tell them about our exciting proposition that allows them to play directly with the legends of the game they have idolised over the years. We are confident that fantasy sports players will love the campaign and the proposition."