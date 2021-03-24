Games24x7 appoints ace Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane as a My11Circle brand ambassador

Rahane's appointment comes ahead of My11Circle’s plan to launch a brand-new campaign in April as a tribute to cricket-lovers.
Games24x7, India's leading online gaming company, has appointed leading international cricketer and Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as a brand ambassador of My11Circle, its popular fantasy sports platform.
Rahane joins former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, and one of cricket’s greatest batsmen VVS Laxman to engage and entertain more fantasy sports enthusiasts across the country.
My11Circle, the fastest-growing major fantasy sports platform in India, is known for launching an innovative offering every cricket season. Rahane's appointment comes ahead of the Indian T20 League beginning on April 9, 2021, as the company is all set to launch a brand-new campaign as a tribute to cricket-lovers.
I am really excited to partner with My11Circle that offers a truly personalised game experience to fantasy sports enthusiasts. Fantasy cricket has gained immense popularity amongst cricket fans, especially those who have a deep understanding of the game. The passion and love of cricket fans for the sport is the biggest strength of the game, and in that sense, I am delighted to collaborate with a brand, which is committed to making cricket fans feel special.
Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, said: "As we prepare for yet another exciting cricket season, we are delighted to welcome Mr Ajinkya Rahane, one of the coolest and most courageous batsmen in international cricket, to the My11Circle family. With support and love from a community of 17 million+ skill gamers, My11Circle has become one of the top three fantasy sports platforms in less than two years since its launch. With Mr Rahane's appointment, we will continue to provide awesome game playing experiences to fantasy sports enthusiasts and delight more players with brand new offerings on www.my11circle.com."
(We got this information in a press release).