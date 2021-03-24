Games24x7 appoints ace Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane as a My11Circle brand ambassador

Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, said: "As we prepare for yet another exciting cricket season, we are delighted to welcome Mr Ajinkya Rahane, one of the coolest and most courageous batsmen in international cricket, to the My11Circle family. With support and love from a community of 17 million+ skill gamers, My11Circle has become one of the top three fantasy sports platforms in less than two years since its launch. With Mr Rahane's appointment, we will continue to provide awesome game playing experiences to fantasy sports enthusiasts and delight more players with brand new offerings on www.my11circle.com."