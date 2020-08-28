Gamezop raises Rs. 32 Crores Series A led by BITKRAFT Ventures

“Growth of mobile esports is truly democratising the access to competitive gaming and the ability to win real rewards. We decided to take it one notch further by going HTML5 and eliminating the need to force app sideloads – saves us a lot of money and our users a lot of friction,” commented CEO and Co-Founder, Yashash Agarwal. “BITKRAFT is the clear thought leader when it comes to esports, gaming, and immersive entertainment. They were at the top of our list when we began to look for investment partners to help us grow the business.”