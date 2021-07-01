Gaming gets a spot on Patrika’s Sports Page

Covid 19 pandemic has opened up new avenues, eSports being a major one. Rajasthan Patrika is amongst the first newspapers to acknowledge this booming trend as a regular feature on its Sports Page. Patrika celebrates the cutting edge trends and modern developments, which the young readers have greatly welcomed. Currently, the global eSports viewership stands at 496 million people worldwide and with tech giants like amazon and Google wanting a slice of the pie, the future of this industry will soon grow by leaps and bounds.