Gaming gets a spot on Patrika’s Sports Page

Covid 19 pandemic has opened up new avenues, eSports being a major one. Rajasthan Patrika is amongst the first newspapers to acknowledge this booming trend as a regular feature on its Sports Page. Patrika celebrates the cutting edge trends and modern developments, which the young readers have greatly welcomed. Currently, the global eSports viewership stands at 496 million people worldwide and with tech giants like amazon and Google wanting a slice of the pie, the future of this industry will soon grow by leaps and bounds.
In present times, Esports have filled the void experienced by players in collegiate and professional sports due to the pandemic. Staying indoors has increased the craze of gaming amongst millenials. Choosing the virtual track, anyone who is interested in sports can be a part of it now.
As per KPMG's media and entertainment report, the gaming user base surpassed 365 million in March 2020. Also, eSports audience in India has grown from 6 Mn in 2017 to 17 Mn in 2020.
Patrika constantly re-invents itself, re-aligning and resetting its content to meet reader's choices and preferences. Patrika has always been a leader as it reflects reader's mindset. Youth has connected very well with the new cutting edge news. Content is the king, and Patrika's content and research teams ensure quality and relevance.
In 2010, India only had 25 game developers as compared to 250 plus players joining the list every year now. India is one of the top 5 countries in terms of mobile gaming. Challenges are many but Game is on for resilient India!
(We got this information in a press release).