Ganesh Housing launches 'Big Bid'

The pandemic has altered the functioning of the real estate market. The mechanisms for selling and marketing have changed drastically. In order to continue the sale of their properties, companies have been trying various strategies ranging from discounts to subvention schemes. Amid these customary approaches, Ganesh Housing, a real estate developer in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, advanced a step further and came up with 'The Big Bid'.
The Big Bid was an online bidding oriented property sale for Maple Tree Garden Homes by Ganesh Housing, located at Surdhara circle near Thaltej. This real estate project offered ready-to-move in spacious 3 BHK apartments in Ahmadabad.
The Big Bid consisted of 5 apartments of 3 BHK each. Along with the specifications, the estimated costs of the apartments were announced to the participants. The contenders were supposed to bid as per their choice and capacity, and as the rule suggests, the highest bidder won!
The event was managed by 2 agencies, Rioconn Interactive, for the digital aspect, and Init Creative, for the event creatives. The Big Bid was an engagement activity that reached out to approximately 20 million+ people across India, with 30,000 visitors on the website, and 900+ registrations for the event.
On this occasion, Khantil Mehta, founding director, INIT Design Studio said “It was exciting to be an active participant in such a widespread event hosted by Ganesh Housing, one of our flagship clients. We additionally thank Mr. Hemaang Gandhi, Founder, Rioconn Interactive, for his relentless efforts in executing the event digitally.”
On the success of this event, Shekhar Patel, managing director, Ganesh Housing, said “This distinctive idea struck me while I was considering ways in which I can engage with my consumers and strengthen my business during this pandemic. I am glad to have been supported thoroughly by both the agencies. Their unwavering support ensured the seamless execution of the event.”
