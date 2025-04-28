Gaurav Sawant takes charge of 8 PM Prime Time on India Today TV with India First

Starting April 28, Gaurav Sawant will anchor India First at 8 PM on India Today TV, replacing Newstrack in the prime-time slot. Gaurav Sawant, with over three decades of reporting experience, has covered major events like the Kargil War, Kandahar hijack, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and more. His journalism has taken him to conflict zones in Iraq, Libya, Egypt, Ukraine, and Israel, as well as the scenes of the 7/7 and 21/7 London bombings. Sawant was also the first journalist to report from Daulat Beg Oldie during the India-China Galwan standoff at 16,900 feet.

Gaurav was awarded Para Wings by the Indian Navy after completing five para jumps, including an assisted free fall from a Sea King helicopter at INS Dega, a rare honor for a civilian journalist. In total, he has completed eight para jumps, a testament to his relentless pursuit of firsthand stories.

As the author of Dateline Kargil: A Correspondent’s Nine-Week Account from the Battlefront, Gaurav captured the untold realities of war. His Veergatha series, a collection of pictorial stories on Param Vir Chakra awardees for schoolchildren, was created with all proceeds dedicated to families of the armed forces. He notably refused to accept any government remuneration for writing about India’s bravest, underscoring his unwavering integrity.

Now, as managing editor at India Today TV, he brings that same clarity, credibility, and commitment to the network’s most crucial hour. India First will reflect the values that have shaped his career, offering viewers reportage rooted in facts, not frills.

