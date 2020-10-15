Gauri Awasthi launches Digital Edify - the Digital Transformation Business Unit (DTBU)

DTBU is brand’s Digital Transformation Business Unit which will help build Brand Awareness, Brand Salience, Desire, Generate Demand, Convert into Sales for Brands.
Gauri Awasthi launches her own venture, Digital Edify, DTBU i.e. the Digital Transformation Business Unit along with her Co-founder Aakash Shrivastava, devising the ‘X’ factor digital solutions for new-age customers, since 2002.
Gauri is excited with the new launch and shares her views on the same, “We are NOT an Agency. We are the Innovators with Design Thinking and Digital Transformation Expertise. We are the DTBU, brand’s Digital Transformation Business Unit. We will help build Brand Awareness, Brand Salience, Desire, Generate Demand, Convert into Sales for Brands. We are advisors, brand advocates, growth hackers scaling-up your business ROI”.
Aakash expresses his views further, “The team brings-in eminence knowledge. An exclusive globally recognized and an award-winning team who has earned accolades for prestigious global brand projects. We are advisors, brand advocates, growth hackers scaling-up your business ROI”. Aakash being a techno-creative-commercial individual following empathy analysis, data, analytics & research-oriented approach delivering on complex KPIs adding to the business top-line growth. 16 years of experience in Design Thinking, UX Design, Digital Marketing, Omnichannel Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Product Management.
Gauri’s last assignment was as Head of Digital and Social Advocacy, part of brand and marketing team for Fabindia India & Overseas. She was associated with the organisation for more than 2.5 years managing the apparel, home&lifestyle, personal care, interior design studio, organic india, café, experience centers and international stores as well. Her role at FabIndia included planning a ‘360-degree’ management encompassing digital strategy. She spearheaded the brands omni-channel digital strategy, think-tank, creative/UX UI strategy, social and influencer marketing, listening and orm, native content, digital/programmatic media, performance/ecommerce.
She is widely known for driving incremental growth, brand awareness and reach, increase in share-of-voice via defined digital, social and omni-channel approach. Working on getting the digital mix approach via artificial intelligence & getting the customer experience and refining it for the better by the emerging digital transformation techniques, having taken the opportunity of marrying the both digital vs. offline. And has won innumerous awards and accolades for her work, with more than 16years plus in the industry, the recent ones – 40under40 & Superwomen Marketing Leadership Award by Social Samosa, Marketing Leadership Award – Top Rankers Club & India's Top 100 Digital Leaders by The World Digital Marketing Congress powered by ET Now & CMO Asia.
Awasthi has more than a decade and a half of advertising and marketing experience, having worked with agencies such as GroupM, Cheil India, IPG Mediabrands and Ignitee Digital. Her expertise lies in online marketing, artificial intelligence, marketing automation, programmatic, omnichannel, integrated digital and social media strategies, influencer marketing, creative strategies and digital transformation.
