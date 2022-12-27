Gautam Adani speaks to India Today

The newsmaker of the year appears on his first video interaction after becoming the richest Indian.
Chairman and founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, can be seen candid and boldly dealing with the sharpest questions ranging from his growth, his relationship with PM Modi, the hostile takeover of a media company, his entrepreneurial journey, his role models and much more including the expectation from Union Budget , with Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing) India Today.
In this one-on-one interaction, Adani spoke at length on several topics that have kept the masses intrigued about him. Decode the meteoric rise of worlds third richest man in the Upcoming issue of India Today Magazine, and the exclusive telecast of the interview on Wednesday 8pm on India Today TV.
We got this information from the press release