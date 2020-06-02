Gear up for a wild magical carpet ride with Disney’s iconic Aladdin

Upon being asked about his experience playing the Genie and honoring the late great actor Robin Williams, actor Will Smith stated “It was much more… it was terrifying! Robin Williams did just an absolutely brilliant, memorable and nostalgic job in his film. So, for me when I am looking at a role and especially something that has historic and nostalgic value, what I am asking myself is ‘is there any meat left on the bone?’ ‘What is it that I would add to the role’ and one of the major aspects was going from animation to live action. So, the idea was like okay live action that is going to be different and the idea of being able to modernize, to be able to pay homage to the original character, to be able to honour Robin while at the same time getting a new voice to modernize the Genie. I saw there was a potential for absolute tragedy but there was a potential to be able to create something that did both of those things!”