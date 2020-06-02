Gear up for a wild magical carpet ride with Disney’s iconic Aladdin

Aladdin will premiere on Star Movies on 31st May 2020 at 12 pm and 9 pm.
Once upon a time in a kingdom far away, there was a golden lamp, which when rubbed released a magnificent genie… and the rest, as they say, is history. ‘Aladdin’, the beloved classic, and its spellbinding journey is returning with a fun new twist, in the live action adaptation of Disney’s popular animated musical.
The stellar star-cast, Will Smith, Mena Massaoud and Naomi Scott turn on the charm, grace and enthusiasm for this action-packed, exhilarating and visually compelling joy ride. Get ready to experience the magic and enchantment of ‘Aladdin’, through the live action adaption of the Disney extravaganza, premiering on Star Movies, this Sunday. Relive this ‘Whole New World’, with a complex storyline, beautiful melodious renditions of the iconic tracks, ornate settings and breathtakingly exuberant visuals.
Upon being asked about his experience playing the Genie and honoring the late great actor Robin Williams, actor Will Smith stated “It was much more… it was terrifying! Robin Williams did just an absolutely brilliant, memorable and nostalgic job in his film. So, for me when I am looking at a role and especially something that has historic and nostalgic value, what I am asking myself is ‘is there any meat left on the bone?’ ‘What is it that I would add to the role’ and one of the major aspects was going from animation to live action. So, the idea was like okay live action that is going to be different and the idea of being able to modernize, to be able to pay homage to the original character, to be able to honour Robin while at the same time getting a new voice to modernize the Genie. I saw there was a potential for absolute tragedy but there was a potential to be able to create something that did both of those things!”
Experience the delight of Agrabah for the first time on television this Sunday, 12 PM and 9 PM, only on Star Movies.
(We got this information from a press release.)