Gear up to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in his last film ‘Dil Bechara’ on 9th August only on Star Plus

Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra says, "I am so thrilled that the audience felt an instant connection with the characters and storyline of the film. I would also like to mention the tremendous support I have received from the film fraternity during the release of the movie. I am extremely happy to tell you that now, for all those that haven't watched the film it will be telecasted on India's leading Hindi GEC Star Plus for a wider audience who still are yet to view Sushant's last film. I will forever be grateful to A R Rahman Sir for the beautiful music, Saif Ali Khan for his fabulous cameo, Sanjana and Sushant for their power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions and the entire cast and crew for giving it their 100% throughout this journey. Calling out all the movie buffs to tune in to Star Plus on 9th August at 8pm to watch our very own Dil Bechara.”