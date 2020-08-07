Gear up to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in his last film ‘Dil Bechara’ on 9th August only on Star Plus

The movie is an adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’
After wooing the audience with super hits like ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and ‘Lion King’, Star Plus is all set to offer its viewers one more Superhit Movie ‘Dil Bechara’ on 9th August at 8 pm. The movie is an adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, it tells the story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Late Sushant Singh Rajput), who are young, suffering from illness, and about to fall in love. Two people battling death yet dreaming a new beginning.
Dil Bechara marks the debut of Mukesh Chabbra as director along with the unique pairing of Late Sushant Singh Rajput and gorgeous actress Sanjana Sanghi. This movie features young lad Sahil Vaid, charismatic Saif Ali Khan in cameo role along with supporting actors including Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee with striking roles. Adding to this dream team is music maestro A.R. Rahman whose heart-warming background score and music works wonders for the film.
Commenting on the same Star Plus channel spokesperson said, “Star Plus has become the preferred weekend destination for viewers and this is evident from the 41 Million viewers who saw the World Television Premiere of Tanhaji, making it the most-watched movie on the channel since 2014. We are excited to bring yet another super-hit film ‘Dil Bechara’, this Sunday, 9th August at 8pm. Dil Bechara is a beautifully written film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and brilliant performances from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Viewers are in for an entertaining weekend with Star Plus this Sunday.”
Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra says, "I am so thrilled that the audience felt an instant connection with the characters and storyline of the film. I would also like to mention the tremendous support I have received from the film fraternity during the release of the movie. I am extremely happy to tell you that now, for all those that haven't watched the film it will be telecasted on India's leading Hindi GEC Star Plus for a wider audience who still are yet to view Sushant's last film. I will forever be grateful to A R Rahman Sir for the beautiful music, Saif Ali Khan for his fabulous cameo, Sanjana and Sushant for their power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions and the entire cast and crew for giving it their 100% throughout this journey. Calling out all the movie buffs to tune in to Star Plus on 9th August at 8pm to watch our very own Dil Bechara.”
(We got this information in a press release).