Gemini Sunflower Oil launches #MaskBanaoMovement encouraging consumers to create and contribute homemade masks

With the view to make movement more impactful, Gemini Sunflower Oil has curated an audio visual that pivots around a little child who is asking for his mother’s help with some stationery such as marble paper, glue, rubber band, and scissors, etc. Initially the mother assumes that her child is working on an art project; however, post taking a closer look, she realizes that he is trying to make a mask at home, for his family and those around him like the milkman, house helper, etc. The mother appreciates his thoughtfulness and alertness of the young one towards the community and eventually joins him in the task. The AV showcases the mother accessing Gemini’s website to understand the step by step process of mask making.