Genesis BCW wins public relations mandate for Sleepwell

Genesis BCW, a leading public relations and public affairs consultancy that delivers integrated communications services to some of the best global and Indian companies, today announced its appointment as communications partner for Sleepwell. Sleepwell, the flagship brand of Sheela Group, India’s leading manufacturer of polyurethane foam, produces a diverse portfolio of mattresses and home comfort products through its pan-India distribution and manufacturing network and robust R&D capabilities.
Genesis BCW will work with Sleepwell to enhance its brand image and create positive impact for the brand as well as the corporate organization through integrated communications.
“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce our partnership with Genesis BCW,” said Sumit Sehgal, CMO, Sheela Foam “The agency brings on board deep subject knowledge and media agnostic capabilities. Together, we are confident that we will succeed in enhancing brand influence for Sleepwell across the market.”
“Being an industry leader in its space, Sleepwell has successfully struck the perfect balance between the latest technological developments and customers’ needs,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, Genesis BCW. “We are delighted to embark on a partnership with such a bold brand like Sleepwell and look forward to helping them move people through our creative approach, integrated strategy and delivery of real, measurable impact.”
