Geometry Encompass enables the unsung heroes of magh mela with Omnigel’s Rahat Ratna

The annual event is held in the pristine city of Allahabad which hosts millions of devotees. The large gathering is managed by arduous efforts of policemen, boats-men, cleanliness crew and volunteers who come together to make the event a grand success. While the devotees perform their religious duties at their own convenience, it is the Sahayaks that exhibit selfless devotion by making it easier for others to find salvation. Through this activation, Geometry Encompass throws light upon these true ‘Ratna’s’, jewels, of Magh Mela, helpers and workers, hidden in plain sight by bringing out their story and recognising their efforts.