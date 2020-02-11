Geometry Encompass enables the unsung heroes of magh mela with Omnigel’s Rahat Ratna

Geometry Encompass, India’s largest experiential marketing agency and a part of WPP Group, has conceptualized a one of a kind on-ground activation for Omnigel - India’s no.1 pain recovery gel from the House of Cipla Health. Acknowledging the spirit of the helpers and workers at the Magh Mela event held every year, the campaign highlights their selfless service, while equipping them with a unique solution that facilitates them with Omnigel to recover from everyday pain.
The annual event is held in the pristine city of Allahabad which hosts millions of devotees. The large gathering is managed by arduous efforts of policemen, boats-men, cleanliness crew and volunteers who come together to make the event a grand success. While the devotees perform their religious duties at their own convenience, it is the Sahayaks that exhibit selfless devotion by making it easier for others to find salvation. Through this activation, Geometry Encompass throws light upon these true ‘Ratna’s’, jewels, of Magh Mela, helpers and workers, hidden in plain sight by bringing out their story and recognising their efforts.
Geometry Encompass envisaged ‘Rahat Ratna’ - an amulet holding the pain recovery gel that is being facilitated to the workers to wear around their neck. Giving them easy access to Omnigel at the very moment of pain. The activation also involves a support system facility called ‘Dard Mukti Kendra’, Pain Recovery Centres, to distribute ‘Rahat Ratna’ to ‘Sahayaks’. These centres also have a team of licensed physiotherapists that recommend Sahayaks stretching exercises for pain relief.
Commenting on the campaign Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, “We feel privileged to be a part of the Magh Mela, and to have the opportunity to service the undeterred Sahayaks. Our initiative aimed at generating greater awareness about the brand and informing a larger audience about its multidisciplinary uses, especially the community that usually suffer from body pain but end up overlooking it due to lack of knowledge. We are happy that we could be their ‘friend’ all through the mela.”
Madhurya Alankaar, creative group head, Geometry Encompass, talking about the campaign, said – “Inspired by ornaments, keeping in mind the cultural significance a ‘Ratna’ holds in every Indian’s life. ‘Rahat Ratna’ serves as an innovative medium of sampling and ensures that Omnigel is always available in times of need for our real-life heroes, Sahayaks." Adding to this Sandeep Gaur, Associate Creative Director, said -"It was pivotal we bring out the Sayahak’s contributions within the journey of devotees in its natural environment and this is what we have tried encapsulating in our film."
Utsav Parekh, business director, Geometry Encompass says, "The campaign is conceptualized in a way that addresses what is less obvious to the eyes. We wanted to appreciate the real heroes of a massive rural event like the Magh Mela. We and the brand, both believe in the power of storytelling and connecting with our consumers on a deeper level. It is all about using a platform to bring about a change, both from awareness as well as an application perspective."
The entire campaign has been further encapsulated into a digital film which gives a first-hand experience of Magh Mela to the viewers showcasing the true spirit of Sahayaks and the impact the Rahat Ratna is making in enabling their everyday.
(We got this information in a press release.)