Get a fast-cooling AC just like Virat!

The campaign has been crafted by FCB Interface.
Blue Star , India’s leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, is now promoting fast-cooling ACs with their latest ad campaign. Starring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, the campaign has been rolled-out across India and is sure to capture significant attention. With this, Blue Star continues their strong association with Virat Kohli for yet another promising season.
Built around the thought of ‘Happiness is a fast-cooling AC’, the TV commercials show Virat rescuing hapless people from a slow cooling AC, while the print advertisements with Virat, make a strong pitch for a fast-cooling AC. The campaign is also being rolled out on platforms such as OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and other key touch points.
Blue Star ACs deliver 100% cooling without derating even at high ambient temperature, to make sure that you don’t have to wait in order to experience cool comfort.
Speaking about this highly competitive feature, Mr B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star , said, “Our continuous efforts haVe enabled us to offer something new eVERy season and I am glad that this time around, it is our new range of ‘fast- cooling’ ACs. Designed to tackle harsh summers, this new range is indeed the need of the hour! We haVE rolled-out a new peppy campaign featuring Virat Kohli which focuses on the key benefit of ‘fast-cooling’ of this new range. With this campaign, we haVE further extended our association with Virat as his mass appeal has been enabling us to connect to and widen our TG to include Tier 3/4/5 markets.”
Robby Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface, says “When an AC does not cool fast, it only adds to our discomfort. This is the insight that the campaign builds on, with a dash of fun and the kind of energy that Virat Kohli brings.”
Credits:
Agency: FCB Interface
Chief Creative Officer: Robby Mathew
Account Management: Ruchita Purohit, Manoj Ramrakhiani, Meet Kuvadia, Mohammed Sheras
Account Planning Team: Gulshan Singh, Sneha Raina
Creative team: Sricharan C, Ashutosh Joshi Agency Producers: Alpa Jobalia, Ashish Barot Production House: Chalk and Cheese Director: Achowe
Producer: Zico