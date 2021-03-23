Get a fast-cooling AC just like Virat!

Speaking about this highly competitive feature, Mr B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star , said, “Our continuous efforts haVe enabled us to offer something new eVERy season and I am glad that this time around, it is our new range of ‘fast- cooling’ ACs. Designed to tackle harsh summers, this new range is indeed the need of the hour! We haVE rolled-out a new peppy campaign featuring Virat Kohli which focuses on the key benefit of ‘fast-cooling’ of this new range. With this campaign, we haVE further extended our association with Virat as his mass appeal has been enabling us to connect to and widen our TG to include Tier 3/4/5 markets.”