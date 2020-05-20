Get ready for the only competition that matters this summer – Vh1 Summer League 2020

Expounding on the 4th edition, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 Summer League is one of the most engaging music properties that piques viewers’ interest and witnesses very high participation from them. Keeping our viewers involved, Vh1 Summer League serves as the only platform that links music fans to the process of ranking songs on a popularity list in India. Year on year, each new season has witnessed an exponential rise in engagement on social media between fans and Vh1, with millions of votes pouring in during the last edition.”