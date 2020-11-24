Get ready to ‘Mix In’ with Jameson’s new brand campaign

The new campaign for has been conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi.
Jameson Irish Whiskey has launched an exciting new India specific brand communication that celebrates ‘Mixing In’ in a world where even strangers can bond and connect effortlessly.
The genesis of the campaign stems from the brand's strong belief in the idea of a world where there are no strangers, only new friends you haven’t met yet. The key messaging of ‘Always in to Mix in’ targets urban India millennials for whom sparking off instant conversations and friendships comes naturally.
Speaking about the campaign, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod-Ricard India said “Jameson is a brand that is about bringing people together and celebrating unique moments, connections and friendships. We have always endeavored to highlight the joy of coming together and having authentic conversations to embrace a convivial spirit- a core belief at Pernod Ricard. The new campaign ‘Always in to Mix In’ takes forward the idea of an open, free-minded society where no one is a stranger, and everyone belongs to one family. Through this campaign, we believe we will be able to inspire people across cultures, bring them together to create memorable experiences collectively.”
The multi-film campaign uses the social setup of a group of friends to put forth the brand's key message of 'Always in to Mix In'. The first film shows how a group of friends starts mixing in with strangers and forms an instant bond with them. The second film shows mixing in is possible despite the new reality of social distancing. These films are brought to life by the celebrated director, Laurence Dunmore, winner of the reputed Cannes Lion at the Cannes Film Festival 2002.
Talking about the campaign, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: "The Jameson world is one where instant connections are always made, and strangers can effortlessly become friends. It is this spirit of a ‘world without strangers’ that our new asset captures. In party terraces across the world, one meets people and gets the feeling that they’ve known each other for ages. This insight is what forms the basis of our latest story, amplifying Jameson’s belief of ‘Always in to Mix in’."
Creative Team: Prateek Bhardwaj, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Saurabh Anand, Abhishek Deshwal, Vedansh Kumar, Udit Gaur, Rajani Kumari, Megha Joshi
Account Management: Naveen Gaur, Tanul Bhartiya, Rahul Ojha, Pratik Adhikari
Planning: Anurag Prasad, Pallavi Mehta
Production House: Film Philosophy (Director: Laurence Dunmore)
