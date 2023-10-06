Get Ready for the singing reality show "Sur Sangram" on Bhojpuri Cinema

‘Sur Sangram’ will air on ‘Bhojpuri cinema’ this year and is ready to greet its’s audience and rekindle their enthusiasm for the singing reality shows. The show will be aired on 7th October at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. After 11 years, Sursangram is coming back and it is one of most rated non fiction show in Bhojpuri genre. This show have given a wider platform to lots of emerging talents in India. The auditions were conducted in 8 cities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand with thousands of people turning up at every city . Patna Auditions were held in the presence of Mr. Manoj Tiwari. Sursangram is the first singing reality show on Bhojpuri Cinema. It is a musical conflict between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where in the One will be crowned as the champion of ‘Sursangram’. Bhojpuri’s renowned celebrities, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is the coach for Uttar Pradesh team, Manoj Tiwari who is the coach for the Bihar team, Kalpana Patwari who is the coach for Jharkhand team, are the Judges of this mega show and the show is hosted by everyone’s beloved Pradeep ‘Chintu’ Pandey.