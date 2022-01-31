Get set for an action-packed Union Budget on CNBC-TV18 – India’s Budget Headquarters

Additionally, to engage with the younger audiences, the channel has been roping in some of the most popular social media financial influencers - Rachana Ranade, Pranjal Kamra, Anmol Sharma and Sharan Hegde – to interact with CNBC-TV18’s leading anchors, and break down the jargons and complexities of the Budget for easier understanding.

Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “For over two decades, CNBC-TV18 has analysed the Budget fine print and explained its impact on the economy, business, markets and the common citizen. Leading up to the Budget Day, we have curated exclusive shows with a focus on the Budget promises made last year and the implementation. We have put the spotlight on sectoral wish lists from Manufacturing, Banking, Markets, MSMEs, and more. We have brought together the most credible and influential voices to help draw up an agenda for action to spur economic growth.”