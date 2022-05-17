Gizmore ropes in Dinesh Karthik to strengthen its consumer connect

Speaking on Dinesh Karthik’s appointment, Nishant Goel, director – marketing, Gizmore said, "Dinesh Karthik is a cricketing icon and a role model for youngsters. His single-minded quest for success and achievement perfectly embodies Gizmore's personality. Mr. Karthik has made a name for himself through his unwavering zeal, tenacity, and willingness to push himself in pursuit of finesse and perfection. He is an ideal brand ambassador for Gizmore, which is founded on the pillars of innovation, longevity and fitness with its new-age products. Together, we aim to inspire the masses to participate in the FIT INDIA mission and push them to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle with Gizmore smartwatches. We are looking forward to scaling greater heights through this association".