Glenfiddich celebrates the irrepressible spirit of innovation and risk-taking #FathersofInnovation

Launches a digital campaign to applaud the spirit of innovation that changed our lives.
Glenfiddich, single malt Scotch whisky celebrates great minds and innovative thinkers with its #FathersofInnovation campaign. Glenfiddich re-envisions fatherhood by celebrating individuals for giving birth to disruptive ideas that changed the world.
#FathersofInnovation manifests the true spirit of innovation in consonance with the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt which in itself is a true reflection of integrity, passion and pioneering spirit passed down through five generations.
Men have fathered significant contributions and fuelled transformation in their respective fields, right from artificial intelligence to robotics, virtual reality to cryptocurrency. The digital campaign acknowledges the vision and significant contributions of ideators, inventors, risk takers and trail blazers on the brand’s social media handles.
Commenting on the campaign, Payal Nijhawan, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India, said, “The #FathersofInnovation campaign emanates from the achievement of great minds and fearless individuals who are driven by a restless sense of purpose and a desire to blaze their own trail. This campaign is in line with risk taking and the irrepressible spirit of Glenfiddich that highlights the codes of innovation - constantly changing the world.”
