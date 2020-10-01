Glenfiddich revamps its flagship range design

The redesign reflects brand’s character of being ground-breaking, risk-taking and bold.
The bold new look celebrates Glenfiddich’s rich history and ingenious ways combined with a more sophisticated and elegant design. The 12-year-old has been given a refined makeover and is now known as ‘Our Original Twelve’, as a clear nod to the brand’s iconic expression. The 15-year-old has been rebranded as ‘Our Solera Fifteen’, as a more overt celebration of the brand’s Solera system; futuristic and unique in the whisky industry. The new state-of-the-art design is intended to allure the current drinkers and entice those who are new to the brand and category. The redesign reflects brand’s character of being ground-breaking, risk-taking and bold.
Glenfiddich means “The Valley of The Deer”, and its location in Speyside, Scotland, is where William Grant, Glenfiddich’s visionary founder, turned his dreams into reality in 1887 by hand-building the distillery with the help of his seven sons and two daughters in a single year. In honour of the brand’s home, the new design now features this clearly defined valley, cut into the face of the glass, to give a more chiselled profile. The iconic Stag symbol, embossed in gold, proudly sits within the V of the valley shape. Additionally, William Grant’s signature is gold emblazoned on the top of the bottle.
Payal Nijhawan, Head Marketing, William Grant and Sons, “The contemporary new outlook of our flagship range is the reflection of our irrepressible spirit - ingrained in the history and provenance of Glenfiddich. Our flagship range of expressions are some of the world’s best-selling and most awarded single malts, hence it was imperative for us to complement the exceptional quality of our liquid with an edge from its reinvented packaging design.”
