Glenfiddich revamps its flagship range design

The bold new look celebrates Glenfiddich’s rich history and ingenious ways combined with a more sophisticated and elegant design. The 12-year-old has been given a refined makeover and is now known as ‘Our Original Twelve’, as a clear nod to the brand’s iconic expression. The 15-year-old has been rebranded as ‘Our Solera Fifteen’, as a more overt celebration of the brand’s Solera system; futuristic and unique in the whisky industry. The new state-of-the-art design is intended to allure the current drinkers and entice those who are new to the brand and category. The redesign reflects brand’s character of being ground-breaking, risk-taking and bold.