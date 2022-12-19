Glenmorangie launches the Delicious Design Project

The Delicious Design Project - Glenmorangie has teamed up with Indian-American artist extraordinaire Karsh Kale to launch a digital art X music experience.
From the house of Moët Hennessy India, luxury single malt Glenmorangie is set to dazzle audiences as it amalgamates art and music with the The Delicious Design Project. Indian-American musician, Karsh Kale features in and as the exclusive ‘Wondermaker’ also featuring artist, Nikunj Patel of Studio Moebius to create an immersive long form digital art series.
In its pursuit to bring luxury moments of consumption through elevated localized experiences, this whimsical art & music series sets up 3 such fantastical moments of brand enjoyment titled Khuld, Raas and Shararat.
With the venue transformed into an “orangie” arthouse, the 3 immersive art pieces were launched with a high-octane event in Mumbai replete with fascinating installations, live rituals and a dramatic performance by the artists themselves in true Glenmorangie style. While Khuld involves viewers to enjoy lingering boat rides with friends in pristine lakes or soak in breath-taking beauty of valleys laden with bright flowers, Raas takes them on a journey of merriment, opulent celebrations and dance in palatial courtyards. Shararat on the other hand celebrates urban party experiences made delicious with dancing skylines & giant giraffes.
Thrilled on his association with Glenmorangie, Karsh Kale commented, “Working on The Delicious Design Project has been an outstanding experience. This is one of the first projects I have worked on where the vibrant India is depicted as a whimsical wonderland. Right from its inception, our endeavor was to curate unparalleled experiences in the art, music and spirits space and we are excited to unleash the magic for all our consumers to indulge in.”
Commenting on this initiative, Smriti Sekhsaria, marketing director, Moët Hennessy India expressed, “Glenmorangie as a future forward brand is always looking to create meaningful experiences, and The Delicious Design Project is one such initiative that will appeal to consumers and establish deeper connect with the brand. Tapping into India’s cultural nuances, the campaign will unleash the quirky side of the single malt, the beats of Karsh Kale and the canvas of Nikunj Patel, thereby creating newer avenues of interacting with consumers who appreciate the wonderful and delicious experiences in life.”
(We got this information in a press release).