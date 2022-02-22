Global Content Creator Company Jellysmack, eyes Indian Creators in Global Expansion Initiative

The #1 Digital-First Technology Company on Social Media in the U.S., has earmarked US$ 750m for Global Expansion.
Global content creator company Jellysmack, has announced the advancement of its popular Creator Programme in India. Using a tech driven approach that leverages deep data and AI capabilities, Jellysmack helps content creators who are successful on one platform diversify their portfolios across major video platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube to help fuel their growth by optimizing video performance across different platforms, to uncover new audiences, and establish new revenue streams.
Jellysmack works with some of the biggest content creators globally, such as PewDiePie and MrBeast and has already signed up major India creators, including Kanak’s Kitchen, Triggered Insaan and Faisal Khan. Jellysmack will look to sign nearly 100 Indian content creators in 2022 across segments that offer high potential for monetisation, including entertainment & comedy, food, gaming, sports, beauty and science tutorials.
Since May 2021, Jellysmack has been on an international expansion, further raising it’s Series C funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. It has earmarked US$ 750 million for its global expansion. It has since expanded into key overseas markets such as Brazil, Australia, U.K., Germany, Mexico, including India. Further, Jellysmack recently launched the largest program of its kind that offers upfront capital to fuel a creator's new business ideas, brand growth, and content creation in exchange for licensing videos from the creator's YouTube library. Under this program, which will be available to Indian creators as well, Jellysmack will offer lump sum payments ranging from US$50,000 to US$50,000,000 or more to qualifying creators.
Jellysmack is building out its team in India and already has a 25 strong local team, with plans to increase this number by 3X during this current year. Ex-Googler Vipasha Joshi is the new Country Manager for India, who brings rich experience in digital strategy, advertising and content. She will drive the expansion of the Jellysmack Creator portfolio and the development of the India team.
“Jellysmack intends to be the definitive global creator company, and our expansion to global markets including India, is in line with this vision. India is a priority market and we need to have local roots to understand the cultures of our potential partner creators to adapt our offers to their needs and desires”, said Laurent Hulin, General Manager APAC, Jellysmack. "Jellysmack has a proven technology solution for growing creators across social platforms that no one else has. We are in a new creator revolution in India where creators are the new rockstars. There's a massive opportunity for Jellysmack to take Indian creators to a new level”.
The Jellysmack Creator Programme leverages the company’s proprietary A.I. technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. Once a creator joins, Jellysmack uses its suite of tech tools and team of experts to edit, optimize, and distribute videos onto Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube on behalf of the creator, thereby establishing new revenue streams. With over 74 million unique viewers a month and 2 billion organic video views, Jellysmack works with over 500 of the world’s most influential creators as partners, including megastars PewDiePie, MrBeast, and Cauet, plus fan favorites like Patrick Starrr, Bailey Sarian, Nas Daily, and Claudipia. Jellysmack-powered creators have earned over US$ 150m to date.
In India, Jellysmack has signed on influential YouTube content creators Kanak’s Kitchen, Triggered Insaan and Faisal Khan. Kanak, a top contestant of MasterChef India Season, has 1.2 million subscribers. Nishchay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan, who does reactions and funny videos on his channel, is ranked in the top 50 YouTubers list of India with 14.9 million subscribers. Faisal Khan is the very first automobile blogger in India and the biggest automobile influencer in the country with a combined subscriber base in excess of 3 million fans.
(We got this information in a press release).