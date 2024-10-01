Global Fintech Fest 2024 marks fifth edition from August 28 to 30

For its fifth edition, Global Fintech Fest 2024 made waves as one of the world’s largest fintech conferences. The event, held from August 28 to 30, served as a platform for policymakers, regulators, central bankers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore ideas and solutions shaping the fintech ecosystem. Under the theme “Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient,” the conference addressed critical challenges and opportunities in the finance sector.

Global Fintech Fest 2024 featured over 800 esteemed speakers across 300+ sessions, including panel discussions, workshops, and networking events. A highlight of the event was a keynote address by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who discussed crucial agendas such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana & its impact, the role of UPI, and India’s fintech prowess on the global front. Other notable speakers included Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Christopher Waller, Member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (U.S.); and Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI, who shared insights on the future of finance.

As a co-organiser, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) played a significant role, unveiling its latest innovations such as the Cash Deposit Using UPI feature, UPI Circle, and NCMC on wearables. The discussions around NPCI’s initiatives focused on expanding UPI’s international reach, driving financial inclusion, and introducing groundbreaking solutions. NPCI’s collaborations with Axis Bank for Bharat BillPay and Google Pay for the RuPay ‘Tap and Pay’ feature were met with enthusiasm both at the event and across media platforms, reinforcing NPCI’s commitment to driving global fintech transformation and advancing the future of digital payments.

Global Fintech Fest 2024 made an exceptional impact in the virtual world too. Platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram, were abuzz with discussions about the world of finance with numerous industrial figures and influencers participating in these dialogues. Here are detailed insights on how Global Fintech Fest created a stir online and gave way to noteworthy topics pertaining to the future of finance.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.