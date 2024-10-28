GNT launches special Diwali programming for viewers

Good News Today (GNT) is all set to celebrate Diwali by offering a range of programming for its viewers. The channel is a key destination for brands and consumers during the Diwali season.

Advertisment

GNT will feature week-long curated Diwali programming, including a special show recognising achievers from various fields and highlighting individuals whose contributions have positively impacted others. The channel will also broadcast a live Deepawali Puja, allowing viewers to follow along with guided rituals from respected Pandits.

Additionally, GNT will feature a Kavi Sammelan, where poets will share verses related to Diwali, adding to the festive atmosphere. The ‘Shopping ke Sathi’ series will offer advice on the best shopping locations for Diwali in major cities, while the segment “Kaise Karen Maa Laxmi ko Prasanna” will present zodiac-based tips from Pandits on how to attract prosperity.

GNT will cover the Diwali celebrations at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, providing live reports from the Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat. The channel will also present a program focused on economic forecasts for the coming year, addressing viewers’ financial well-being.

In the lead-up to Dhanteras, GNT will air a daily series discussing various aspects of the festival, including shopping recommendations and the historical significance of Dhanteras, culminating in a live puja.

Through this programming, GNT aims to enhance the Diwali experience for its audience while offering brands a platform to connect with viewers celebrating the festival.