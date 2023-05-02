Go First Airlines files for voluntary insolvency, suspends all flights on May 3 and 4

Go First chief- Kaushik Khona has said that the airline has grounded 28 planes because of non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) which has led to a fund crunch in the company. Once the NCLT admits the application, then the flights will be restarted, Khona told the media. The airline will also be submitting a detailed report to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).