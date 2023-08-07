Godrej Appliances partnered with mCanvas to enrich AI-enabled interactive mobile ads for its new Leak-Proof Split AC

The AI-engagement mobile ad showed a banner ad hinting at Ayushmann's secret to being relaxed. After clicking on it, users were asked to raise the phone’s volume to hear a familiar ‘water dripping’ sound with a prompt to end it. Once users tapped the ‘Let’s go’ button and gave access to their phone camera, they needed to align their face inside the circle in AR to begin. Then, by tilting their head left or right they could dodge the water droplets leaking from the AC. Each successful dodge let them continue playing the game. If they missed and a water droplet fell on them, the gamified experience ended with a message ‘Don't be stuck with a leaky AC, get ‘India’s 1st Leak-proof Split AC by Godrej’.