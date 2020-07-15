Godrej Industries & Concept BIU clinch two trophies at AMEC AWARDS 2020

Speaking on the win, Ankoor Choudharri - CEO, Concept BIU, said, “It is a proud moment for Concept BIU. This makes us the first Indian Measurement & Analytics service provider to have achieved this feat. Our prowess on the Media Analytics space has now been recognised at a global level. Not only that, it endorses the fact that our methodologies are in sync with the globally accepted, AMEC’s Integrated Evaluation Framework. Our vision and proactiveness has made us achieve this milestone. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed client, Godrej Industries, to have trusted and encouraged us to participate in this globally acclaimed awards competition.”