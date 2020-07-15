Godrej Industries & Concept BIU clinch two trophies at AMEC AWARDS 2020

The awards pertain to real life case studies jointly submitted by the Client-Service Provider duo.
Godrej Industries and its PR Measurement & Analytics partner, Concept BIU, have jointly clinched two trophies at the AMEC AWARDS Ceremony that was held in July 2020. The awards pertain to real life case studies jointly submitted by the Client-Service Provider duo. The case studies established how Godrej Industries benefitted from the efficient use of high-level PR Measurement & Analytics service provided by Concept BIU.
As per the company press release, this achievement makes Godrej Industries and Concept BIU the first, India based, Client Organization and Service Provider to have achieved this feat. This achievement puts India firmly on the Global Map of PR Measurement & Analytics.
AMEC is the International Association of Measurement & Evaluation of Communications. In its 18th year now, AMEC AWARDS receives participation from 160 organizations across 86 countries. AMEC was established in 1996.
The Godrej Industries-Concept BIU team had submitted three separate category entries. Two of those secured Bronze awards while the third one made it to the list of finalists.
The details of the two wins are:
1. Plain language award for simplicity in campaign effectiveness measurement and reporting category (Simplifying Complex Analytics for Easy Decision Making)
2. Most Impactful Client recommendations arising from a measurement study (Towards Communication Leadership, using analytics and creativity)
Giving a Client’s perspective, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, “Strategic utilization of Public Relations as a reputation and brand building tool can happen only if objectives are well set and outcomes are monitored consistently using qualitative and quantitative parameters. Over the past several years, we at Godrej have increased our focus on measuring the impact of our communications and the data churned out month after month by Concep BIU and other partners have helped us improve our PR process and the outcomes significantly. I strongly feel that the cost of “not measuring” is always high.”
Speaking on the win, Ankoor Choudharri - CEO, Concept BIU, said, “It is a proud moment for Concept BIU. This makes us the first Indian Measurement & Analytics service provider to have achieved this feat. Our prowess on the Media Analytics space has now been recognised at a global level. Not only that, it endorses the fact that our methodologies are in sync with the globally accepted, AMEC’s Integrated Evaluation Framework. Our vision and proactiveness has made us achieve this milestone. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed client, Godrej Industries, to have trusted and encouraged us to participate in this globally acclaimed awards competition.”
