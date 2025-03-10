Godrej Microwave Ovens challenges gender norms with #AManCan campaign

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group launches #AManCan campaign - a happy home initiative aimed at encouraging adoption of household chores like cooking as a life skill by men.

Despite many top chefs being men, household cooking is often seen as a woman's duty. The #AManCan campaign challenges this, stating that if men can succeed in any field, they can also cook, do dishes, and handle household chores.

Under this initiative, Godrej Microwave Ovens has published a cookbook, available to purchase on Amazon, titled "A ManCan Cookbook". This book is for men who haven’t tried cooking yet, created by women who believe #AManCan. It includes microwave oven recipes and highlights men's achievements throughout history. With Godrej Microwave Ovens, cooking becomes another skill to learn, reinforcing that the kitchen is for everyone.

#AManCan initiative will be promoted through a digital film, social posts, influencer collabs and also extended to in-store activations with creative displays across products creating an engaging customer experience. The brand also engaged influencers from different walks of life to promote the campaign. The campaign also invites men to take a pledge for sharing cooking responsibilities at home and share it with the women in their lives.

Speaking about the initiative, Swati Rathi, head of marketing at appliances business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “A sample poll of women revealed that while more than 70% wanted the men in their lives to learn to cook and participate in the kitchen, about 60% also said that the men in their families hardly knew how to cook! This validated our belief in #AManCan campaign which celebrates the idea that cooking and household chores are life skills that everyone can enjoy and embrace. With this initiative, we hope to inspire people to see that cooking isn't rocket science—it's something everyone can and should participate in, turning everyday household work into a shared and joyful experience.”

The idea is conceptualised by Adfactors PR and the video is produced by VISCOMM 360 Communications.