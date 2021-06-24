Goldi Solar Celebrates ten years in the Industry, Unveils #MakingADifference Campaign

As part of the campaign, Goldi also unveiled a new anniversary logo. Goldi’s eco-friendly approach to energy production is reflected in the ten-year logo as depicted by use of the recycle symbol that forms the numerical zero. To express jubilation for the company’s glorious run, the color golden is used for the logo, signifying prosperity and continuing success. The anniversary logo’s tagline, ‘Ten Years Of Making A Difference’ is carefully crafted to showcase how Goldi has positively transformed the lives it has touched.