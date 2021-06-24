Goldi Solar Celebrates ten years in the Industry, Unveils #MakingADifference Campaign

This year marks ten years since the inception of Goldi Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer and EPC services provider. To commemorate this milestone, the company rolled out #MakingADifference campaign, co-created and conceptualized by Rioconn Interactive, their newly empaneled creative agency.
The #MakingADifference marketing campaign reiterates how Goldi has grown with its patrons, and how their technological solutions have changed lives. The campaign will help further the brand’s identification with quality and ethics.
As part of the campaign, Goldi also unveiled a new anniversary logo. Goldi’s eco-friendly approach to energy production is reflected in the ten-year logo as depicted by use of the recycle symbol that forms the numerical zero. To express jubilation for the company’s glorious run, the color golden is used for the logo, signifying prosperity and continuing success. The anniversary logo’s tagline, ‘Ten Years Of Making A Difference’ is carefully crafted to showcase how Goldi has positively transformed the lives it has touched.
A video was created to communicate how Goldi transformed the way energy was consumed in India. Goldi’s passion for leaving a positive societal impact has been well evidenced here. Be it empowering thousands of farmers with solar water pumps or employing 65% of its workforce from local tribal communities, Goldi has let its actions make a difference. Watch the full video here:
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar said, “We set out on a journey 10 years ago with a single goal, to transform tomorrow’s energy through sustainable means, and today looking back we’re grateful to see how far we’ve come. With its continuous innovation and futuristic outlook, Goldi has had an impactful run from start-up to scale-up.”
“Goldi Solar imagined a campaign that celebrates some of the biggest milestones over the last decade, and we knew sharing these narratives would resonate with not only our target audience, but the larger society as a whole,” said Mr. Rajat Gupta, Head – Marketing Communications, Goldi Solar.
