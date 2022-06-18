Good News Today presents India’s first Pure Play OTT Awards

GNT is not only honouring the consequential creative work in digital space but also recognizing the commendable social work done by celebrities like Sonu Sood. The social media sensations including Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Barkha Singh and several others have also been nominated in different creative categories for their praiseworthy contributions to OTT platforms. Their contribution comes in as a breath of fresh air and adds a flair of relatability for the viewers. Since the onset of the pandemic, the digital space has been and continues to be an escape for people from their mundane lives. GNT pledges to recognize every step being taken towards spreading happiness and positivity, one award at a time.