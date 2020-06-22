Goodknight's new Father's Day film celebrates those who are always #ThereToProtect

Commenting on the concept of the video, Mark Mcdonald Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India said, “A father’s instinct to protect and care for his family is one of the most powerful instincts there is. And it takes many shapes and forms. This father’s day, we decided to pull back the curtain and highlight all the little things that dads do to nurture and protect their families. And who better to help us pay tribute to dad, than mom. It’s the perfect way for Goodknight - a brand that stands for protecting a family’s happy moments – to pay an ode to dads everywhere.”