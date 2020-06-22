Goodknight's new Father's Day film celebrates those who are always #ThereToProtect

Appreciating the dynamic roles that fathers play in our lives, the digital film endeavours to thank them for making every moment happier.
To commemorate Father’s Day, Goodknight has unveiled a digital film recognising the efforts of all the fathers who are always #ThereToProtect. Appreciating the dynamic roles that fathers play in our lives, the digital film endeavours to thank them for making every moment happier. Goodknight, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) through this digital film, encourages patrons to share moments of #ThereToProtect dads. The film includes actual video and images of fathers who are currently working with GCPL.
Conceptualized by Digitas India, the film begins with a father switching on the Goodknight liquid vaporiser. Moving to the visuals of a happy family, the narrator then appreciatively speaks about the caring father that effortlessly balances several roles. The narrator brings to light the sleepless nights spent by fathers perfecting school projects for their children, or cooking and baking for making a child’s birthday even more special and appreciates how despite an exhaustive day at work how fathers are always ready to recite a bedtime story. The film concludes with how just as fathers are #ThereToProtect, Goodknight also protects your family’s happy moments.
Speaking about the digital film, Sunil Kataria CEO - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “During unconventional times like the one we are going through, it becomes all the more important for appreciating the moments that keeps us together. On Father’s day, Goodknight makes a humble effort to celebrate fatherhood and highlight the paternal bond. Just like a mother, a father supports the journey of young ones and provide the much needed support and guidance throughout life. Through this adorable video, our aim is to highlight the father-child relationship in a manner that it emotionally resonates with people.”
Commenting on the concept of the video, Mark Mcdonald Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India said, “A father’s instinct to protect and care for his family is one of the most powerful instincts there is. And it takes many shapes and forms. This father’s day, we decided to pull back the curtain and highlight all the little things that dads do to nurture and protect their families. And who better to help us pay tribute to dad, than mom. It’s the perfect way for Goodknight - a brand that stands for protecting a family’s happy moments – to pay an ode to dads everywhere.”
