Google announces Investment of INR 75,000 crores to drive digital transformation in India

The fund will focus on the following areas that are important to India’s digitization:

● Enabling affordable access to the internet and to information for every Indian in their own language,

● Building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs including consumer tech, education, health and agriculture;

● Empowering businesses especially small and medium businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation;

● Leveraging technology and AI for social good, including digital literacy, outbreak predictions, and support for rural economies.