GoPaisa announces digital campaign on Cashback awareness, #PartyonwithGoPaisaCashback

GoPaisa- offer aggregator startup has announced a digital campaign called #PartyonwithGoPaisaCashback to spread awareness around cashback. The idea behind the campaign is to excite customers to check discounts and offers on the GoPaisa platform first in order to enable them to make an informed decision on how to shop and where to shop. The campaign has been launched ahead of the festival of Holi keeping the shopping traffic in mind. Also, the idea is to help people save those extra bucks as they begin their shopping for the new season.
The foundation of the storytelling showcased in the campaign comes from the real-life experience of one of the regular GoPaisa user only, wherein a shopper goes online and while buying presents for family and friends falls short on budget to buy anything for himself/herself. In similar situations, a cashback received can comfortably be further saved or spent on more shopping.
“A lot of people are still directly opting for the offers that appear on the checkout while shopping on eCommerce websites. Though people are aware of the terminology of ‘cashback’ they still have not really developed a habit of opting for a cashback coupon before hitting the pay button. And the difference that an added cashback offer can make is significant. Hence, we are launching this digital campaign to create awareness with a dash of humor, which falls in line with the taste of the digital audience too,” said Ankita Jain- CO-Founder, GoPaisa
The cashback platform has unveiled a series of shot videos in the form of short situational dialogues to spread awareness around the concept of cashback and added money-saving methods. The campaign is live across the social media platforms connecting directly with the potential online shoppers.
