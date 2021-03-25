GoPaisa announces digital campaign on Cashback awareness, #PartyonwithGoPaisaCashback

GoPaisa- offer aggregator startup has announced a digital campaign called #PartyonwithGoPaisaCashback to spread awareness around cashback. The idea behind the campaign is to excite customers to check discounts and offers on the GoPaisa platform first in order to enable them to make an informed decision on how to shop and where to shop. The campaign has been launched ahead of the festival of Holi keeping the shopping traffic in mind. Also, the idea is to help people save those extra bucks as they begin their shopping for the new season.