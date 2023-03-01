Governance now Roundtable on Current Advertising Trends

Pandey said that many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet based business (alluding to e- commerce companies) either no longer exist or forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every once in 2-3 years. Thankfully with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.” He added that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound they should collect money in advance.. “They spike our adex .”