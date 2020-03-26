Gozoop’s #HumHongeKamyaab campaign

As India gears up to face a global pandemic, with a 21 day nation-wide lockdown, public sentiment veers between anxiety, confusion and determination. With social distancing being the need of the hour, there is a need to be united in spirit while physically staying apart, so that we can break the chain and flatten the curve.
In the backdrop of this sentiment, our Honorable Prime Minister asked the citizens of India to take to their balconies and windows, clapping hands and banging on steel utensils, on the 22nd of March 2020. This was to show our solidarity with all those brave hearts who are providing essential services in these challenging times.
The nation responded to this call with great fervour, with citizens across the country coming to their terraces and balconies to extend their support to the valiant heroes of these tough times.
At the close of the PMs address where he announced a nation-wide 21 day lockdown, Gozoop released a video to showcase this determination and spirit that is more than just the sound of a spoon hitting a plate. It is a sound that reverberates the will and determination of a nation that has come together in trying times. This video was shared by NITI Aayog in public interest.
The video has been also been shared by Bollywood celebrities like DeepikaPadukoneto promote this message of positivity in tough times.
Hum HongeKamyaab is a song that has represented the country’s hope and determination for generations and continues to do so in these difficult times. This song perfectly describes the spirit of every Indian across the country because when the doors were shut, people took to their windows to come together.
This moment was the ray of light all of us had been looking for in these bleak times.
A moment of hope. A moment of togetherness. A moment of perseverance. A moment that tells us it will all be okay.
Speaking about this, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, said “This is a time for all of us to stick together in spirit but stay separate at home. We wanted to communicate this message to as many people across the nation, in a way that they understand and act on it. I am glad that our team, while working from home, put in their efforts and used the power of creativity to launch this video. I am thankful to the NITI Aayog for supporting this idea and helping it reach across India. If this helps save even one life, we will consider our job done. #HumHongeKamyaab.”
ShrenikChedda, creative head, Gozoop, said “I have always believed that advertising is creativity with a purpose. So when our Prime Minister spoke about coming together, it struck a chord within all of us. And that's where the idea was born. This video channels the powerful sentiment of our nation and champions the need for unity in times of adversity. A unity whose very essence is bound in staying apart.”
“The beauty of our great country is that despite our differences in times of crisis our SPIRIT is paramount. From this simple truth was born #HumHongeKamyaab. Our attempt was to pull off a tale of this unity in a unique way, bringing together positivity and pride from different parts of India in a short span of 2 days. Standing strong together is the core of every crisis, but the uniqueness here is standing away and emerging stronger.” said Megha Ahuja, group director - brand communications, Gozoop.
While it is important to be united in spirit in these trying times, it is equally important to physically stay apart. Let’s continue social distancing in a diligent manner, as we can make a difference by staying indoors.
As we remain bound by determination to face the COVID-19 crisis head on, there is one thing we must always keep in mind - Times are tough. But we are tougher.
(We got this information in a press release.)