GPlus launches 'The Tenure Campaign' upon completing 10 years of publication

GPlus, Guwahati's English weekly and hyper-local media brand, announced the launch of 'The Tenure Campaign' or Ten-ure campaign, celebrating 10 years of being the city's voice and media companion. The campaign is celebrating this significant milestone by taking over the billboards of the city, sharing anecdotes and messages for the city, its people and all the readers which is coinciding with the upcoming 2024 General Elections. The campaign talks about the brand in the currently prevailing political environment making the messaging extremely contextual and relevant.