Grapes Digital rebrands to Grapes

Speaking on the development, Himanshu Arya, founder & CEO, Grapes said, “The lines between traditional and digital agencies are diminishing, and with COVID-19 it has pushed brands to have a digital strategy first with the mainline media. In the past year, the demands of clients are evolving, and digital is acquiring the centre pie of it. The decision was always in mind to reinvent it but certainly, we realized this is the right time to hit with the compelling need to reinvent ourselves and make Grapes future-ready in terms of its business model and offerings. We are looking forward to more than doubling ourselves in the next two years.”