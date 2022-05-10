Great Learning announces the third edition of #HerFreshStart campaign for Mother’s Day

The campaign aims to encourage mothers with career breaks to kick-start their professional journey again with a new set of skills.
Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher and professional education today launched the third leg of their mother’s day campaign- #HerFreshStart. The campaign was started three years ago in a bid to encourage mothers to reboot their careers. Continuing the initiative, the company will offer a scholarship of up to 50% to selected mothers who can enroll in their choice of career-oriented programs in domains like Data Science, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering for Data Science, Blockchain, IoT, Management and Digital Marketing.
The return to work after a maternity break can be challenging especially after a long gap that starts 2-3 months before delivery and lasts till 6 months or more after the delivery. According to a recent report by Genpact Centre for Women’s Leadership, 50% of working women in India leave their jobs to take care of their children at the age of 30. In today’s fast-changing work environment, resuming a career after a break is often met with challenges like skill gap and pay gap. This initiative by Great Learning addresses these issues by upskilling mothers on a career break with new-age skills required to grab in-demand jobs. This also helps them regain confidence in their professional abilities.
Great Learning is inviting all to nominate mothers (Mothers who have taken a break after motherhood and are struggling to get back to work) in their circle or self-nominate themselves to comment on our posts on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram saying I’m interested. The nominees can then submit the form which they can find on Great Learning's Social media handles with a Statement of Purpose (SOP) sharing a brief introduction of their background and why they believe they deserve to win the scholarship between May 2, 2022 to May 8, 2022.
Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning said, “Being a working mother, this campaign is very close to my heart. I understand the career roadblocks that every working mother is likely to face during and after a maternity break. A big reason for the anxiety while returning to work is outdated skills or just being out of touch with work, and those can be fixed. The number of nominations we received in the last two editions of the #HerFreshStart campaign is a testimony to the fact that new moms believe upskilling would help them take charge of their careers and continue their professional journeys like before.”
In the first two editions of the #HerFreshStart campaign, Great Learning received applications from over 700 mothers out of which 15 mothers were finally selected for scholarships after a rigorous shortlisting process.
(We got this information in a press release).