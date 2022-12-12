Greenply partnered with Zee Group for innovative branding integrations, creative graphics, and unique news content branding

This association helped Greenply in enhancing its visibility through branding integration initiatives across the Zee Media news channels.
High-profile election days are of great significance to brands who associate with news channels to enhance visibility across geographies, which certainly helps in strengthening the brand identity & creating the desired impact while reaching out to millions of consumers in a short span of time.
Greenply Industries Limited, partnered with Zee Media Corporation Limited, India’s leading Hindi News network, who ensured clutter-breaking innovative brand integrations during the election results day in Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh. While telecasting LIVE news updates on elections and other social aspects, Zee News, Zee 24 Kalak and Zee 24 Ghanta have successfully delivered high-end channel graphic overlay.
Commenting on the association, Joy Chakraborthy CBO Zee Media said, “We always try to offer the best solution to the clients to help their product communication reach the viewers. With Greenply we have ensured that their communication weaves in seamlessly with the content yet stand out to grab the eyeballs."
“Greenply’s association with Zee Media, one of the most reliable news networks in India, is one of its kind. The brand integrations in the prime time band have certainly helped in generating wider reach and engagement through spectacular graphics, visual effects, and smart integrations," highlighted Yatnesh Pandey, chief marketing officer, Greenply Industries.
