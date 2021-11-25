Greenstorm Global Photo Festival begins

Participants aiming for the prestigious award include those from the USA, UK, Russia, Iran, Philippines, Ireland, Morocco, Bangladesh etc.
The much-awaited 13th edition of Greenstorm Global Photo Festival began on Saturday, 20 November 2021, on its website www.greenstorm.green/photo-festival
A remarkable line-up of 3519 photographers from 42 countries is contesting for this year's Greenstorm Global Photography Award. Participants aiming for the prestigious award include those from the USA, UK, Russia, Iran, Philippines, Ireland, Morocco, Bangladesh etc.
The festival, organised in association with UNEP, will feature 25 photographs curated by an eminent jury composed of advertising guru Prathap Suthan in New Delhi (Jury Chair), Mumbai-based wildlife photographer Aishwarya Sridhar and landscape architect Michael Little in Bangalore.
Prathap Suthan said, “The growing number of entries from across the world have been both gratifying and inspiring. I see that as an increasing awareness of our planet’s problems, and an amplified responsibility to strengthen, heal, and help restore the earth. These photographs have been nothing less than a beautiful tribute to the contributions of unknown people from unknown places, all working to make life easier for Nature.”
Of the many astonishing entries is an image of a hundred Red Ghost crabs crawling on a Bengal beach, a captivating image of a young woman in ZaKa Inn village in Myanmar walking on a rickety bridge to draw water from a natural well in the middle of a lake, an elderly couple sitting in a moving bus decked up with bundles of flowers during ‘Navruz’, the Iranian New Year day, women workers squatting on a mountain of plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Bangladesh and a rare mangrove sapling growing on a throwaway thermocol container floated from Alappuzha to Nakapuzha in the 2019 floods. There are 25 such amazing pictures and the stories behind those restoration efforts on display that would enthral the visitors.
Visitors to the website can vote online for their favourite image, and the winners will be chosen based on the number of popular votes garnered and the jury marks. The theme for this year's Festival is 'Restore Green Lineage' based on the UNEP theme for 2021 World Environment Day - Ecosystem Restoration. Photographers were asked to visually capture nature restoration projects or nature restoration stories in their localities.
The festival will be open for public voting till 15th December. The winners will be awarded cash prizes worth Rs.1 lakh.
"Our primary wish is to spread awareness on environmental conservation around the world," said Dileep Narayanan, managing trustee of the Greenstorm Foundation. "We have been supporting and encouraging photographers everywhere to use their creative power to actively help raise a global sensitivity around the need for restoration and preservation."
Greenstorm Foundation, a not-for-profit public trust formed by Kochi based Brand Consulting firm Organic BPS to impact appropriate behavioural changes among people through the power of creativity, has already reached 52 countries in the past years and has inspired over 12 million young minds to join this green initiative.
