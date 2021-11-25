Greenstorm Global Photo Festival begins

Of the many astonishing entries is an image of a hundred Red Ghost crabs crawling on a Bengal beach, a captivating image of a young woman in ZaKa Inn village in Myanmar walking on a rickety bridge to draw water from a natural well in the middle of a lake, an elderly couple sitting in a moving bus decked up with bundles of flowers during ‘Navruz’, the Iranian New Year day, women workers squatting on a mountain of plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Bangladesh and a rare mangrove sapling growing on a throwaway thermocol container floated from Alappuzha to Nakapuzha in the 2019 floods. There are 25 such amazing pictures and the stories behind those restoration efforts on display that would enthral the visitors.