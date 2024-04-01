GreyMatters Communications & Consulting to boost Daakia's media and digital presence

On winning the mandate, founder and director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, Navneet Anand said, “It gives us immense pride that Daakia has partnered with us for scaling up its media and digital media presence. The mandate is immensely gratifying and adds to our record of partnerships with technology and start up companies. It gives momentum to our relentless pursuit of excellence for 14 years in the field of communications services. Startups are at the core of India’s turnaround story globally and we are glad to partner with one such company, that is youthful, purpose driven, values laden and determined to redefine the digital communications landscape.”