GreyMatters Communications & Consulting to boost Daakia's media and digital presence

Daakia aims to improve communication and overcome language barriers, while GreyMatters leverages its PR and digital communications expertise.
GreyMatters Communications & Consulting has won the mandate for scaling up the media and digital media presence of Daakia, an AI-powered technology start-up, working on providing secure digital communications.
Daakia is a super app for social & business communication, providing a single stop solution for end-to-end encrypted chat & call, audio/video conference, social media and translation services. It is a cross-platform web and mobile solution to make collaboration and communication easy and effective; be it at office, home or on the go.
Daakia was founded on the belief that having a trusted communication platform is an essential aspect of our daily life and should not be complex. With the language barrier existing in India and globally, the platform aims to be intuitive and provide real time communication in user's regional language, for which a patent is also granted to the startup.
Animesh Kumar, founder & CEO, Daakia said, “We are excited to be joining hands with India’s leading PR agency at a critical stage in Daakia’s life. GreyMatters Communications is distinguished for carving out a specialised presence in the public relations, digital communications and social media. We are privileged to be getting an opportunity to leverage and build on GreyMatters' wealth of professional experience and its dedicated team."
On winning the mandate, founder and director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, Navneet Anand said, “It gives us immense pride that Daakia has partnered with us for scaling up its media and digital media presence. The mandate is immensely gratifying and adds to our record of partnerships with technology and start up companies. It gives momentum to our relentless pursuit of excellence for 14 years in the field of communications services. Startups are at the core of India’s turnaround story globally and we are glad to partner with one such company, that is youthful, purpose driven, values laden and determined to redefine the digital communications landscape.”
Daakia is a composite, cross platform mobile & web integrated solution that enables communications. It offers enterprise SaaS solutions for intra organisation communication, video conference and translation platform. Daakia is aligned with the Government of India's 'Digital India' program that aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy by ensuring digital access, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging the digital divide.
“Through innovations, Daakia constructs a personalised digital ecosystem, empowering individuals and businesses alike to collaborate effortlessly and manage their data requirements from anywhere, promoting digital parity and bridging social gaps. With Daakia, users no longer need to navigate between multiple apps, simplifying their digital experience,” Kumar said.
GreyMatters Communications & Consulting is a communications advisory firm offering consulting in communications, media & social media, reputation, politics, policy advocacy and government affairs. Established in 2010, it is rated as among the best agencies for public affairs campaigns, advocacy, political communications, social media and public relations, among others.
GreyMatters has worked with partners from government, corporate, MNCs, UN agencies, NGOs, rural organisations, political actors & political parties, and independent organisations. The agency has worked in multiple verticals including agriculture, rural development, textiles, technology, healthcare, academic, infrastructure, biotech.
