Greysell Advertising celebrates 22 years with pride!

The agency works on its philosophy ‘Uncommonsense Applied ‘ .
They say ‘time and tide wait for none’. It might sound to be a bit clichéd but when we look back at the journey of last 22 years, it feels that everything has happened in a flash. Y2K, the infant internet and the early memories of digitalization seem to be like yesterday. Now the power of internet and digital marketing has revolutionized the field of advertising.
In the year 2000, Sushil Banka started Greysell in the balcony of his house. Today the agency owns a lavish office at Kanakia Wall Street, the corporate hub in Andheri. The agency works on its philosophy ‘Uncommonsense Applied' . Creative prowess and the commitment to provide the best service has been instrumental in its growth, has led to the birth of some renowned brands and has also set numerous creative careers in motion.
With clients in India, Dubai, Africa and USA, Greysell has come a long way. It holds in its kitty some exclusive Brand Launches, Events and Digital Films. They launched Bio-Oil in India, Repsol, IceBreakers, Smart Industrial Port City Kandla, Vayego for Bayer, Bayer Products for African market and Expressions Cards Collection and Gemstone Cards Collection for ICICI Bank. Its digital arm Catapult within a short time has taken the digital world by storm and has created brands out of new products.
R Ramesh - business head - Gulf Petroleum’s - Sushil and his team in Greysell were a treat to work. They were absolutely new to lubricant segment but within a short span of time came out with creative work for launch of Repsol in India and which made them receive accolades from all corners. This was mainly due to sheer hard work burning midnight oil and sticking to timelines. Team spirit and determination to succeed makes Greysell standout in a tough competitive market. Kudos to the entire team and strongly recommend lube companies to utilise their resources on events etc. Value for money spent.
Cyril Menezes, ICICI Bank, product & portfolio head cards - I worked closely with Sushil at ICICI Bank. He came to pitch to me about his agency Greysell Marketing and though it was not one of those big agencies, we decided to give it a shot simply looking at his enthusiasm and sincerity. It was one of the best decisions we took as Greysell churned out some of the most creative advertising content for us. I would definitely recommend Greysell to anyone looking for great advertising content and quick turnaround times.
Surendra Gupta, senior marketing manager, ICICI Bank - “I take great pleasure in writing to acknowledge the excellent experiences we had while working with Sushil & Team Greysell. The high levels of professionalism, expertise and attention to detail reflected through the dynamic team.
This company clearly knows how to get the job done… exceeding all expectations every step of the way. Hats off to the team at Greysell for their enthusiasm and passion during the events ensuring it was successfully done.
Nanette D’sa, business head, K12 Schools - Sushil and the Greysell team delivered innovative work in the creative area and contributed significantly to strategy. Their team was totally immersed in our brand. The involvement of the team was outstanding and their ownership of our Brand was no different from our own employees.
“I fall short of words to thank my clients for their trust and patronage. I am also proud of my team for their exemplary support. I feel we still have to explore lot of territories. I am confident that my team and I can do much better” says Sushil Banka; the MD of Greysell and Catapult Digital.
(We got this information in a press release).