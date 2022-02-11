Greysell Advertising celebrates 22 years with pride!

Cyril Menezes, ICICI Bank, product & portfolio head cards - I worked closely with Sushil at ICICI Bank. He came to pitch to me about his agency Greysell Marketing and though it was not one of those big agencies, we decided to give it a shot simply looking at his enthusiasm and sincerity. It was one of the best decisions we took as Greysell churned out some of the most creative advertising content for us. I would definitely recommend Greysell to anyone looking for great advertising content and quick turnaround times.