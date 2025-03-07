Grihshobha revamps design with Women’s Day edition in March 2025

Grihshobha is updating its look with the March 2025 issue, introducing a new design and a stronger focus on real women's stories. The magazine aims to offer more meaningful and engaging content for a new generation of readers.

The International Women’s Day Special issue features an exclusive, intimate cover story on Cannes Award-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia, written by journalist Jane Borges. Kapadia, whose celebrated film All We Imagine as Light captures the feminist pulse of Mumbai. Kapadia opens up about how her childhood in an artistically rich home, her evolving relationship with the city, and her deep engagement with politics have shaped her storytelling. She credits her mother, an artist, and her father, a psychoanalyst, for fostering a deep sensitivity towards human emotions, which later solidified at FTII, Pune, during a pivotal student strike.

"I think there’s a fear that if women become friends, it will be a big problem for everyone," Kapadia reflects in the interview. Accompanying this compelling feature is a cover portrait shot by photographer Prarthna Singh.

The issue features five young entrepreneurs making an impact across industries and shaping the future of leadership in India.

Founder-editor Paresh Nath explains: "Our readers are at an inflection point, seeking more than just solutions to daily challenges. They aspire for a life of purpose, self-reliance, and progress. Our new look and editorial design are geared to inspire them towards a life of fulfilment and greater meaning."

He continues, “beginning March, each issue of Grihshobha will therefore feature a deeply intimate profile of a woman who can be an inspiring role model for our readers to look up to. Our effort will be to anchor the story around frank, open, and honest conversations, to make it relatable to our readers. “In the age of digital, we want the print magazine to stand apart with its deep and rich story-telling.”

The revamped Grihshobha features a new masthead, updated colours, and a simpler layout. The redesign also reflects a shift in content, focusing on topics beyond fashion and beauty for modern readers.

