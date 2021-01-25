Grofers launches the fifth edition of its Grand Orange Bag Days sale

Speaking on the marketing initiatives, Prashant Verma, VP, Marketing, Grofers said, “At Grofers, we aim to delight our customers by making their shopping experience more rewarding every time they shop from us. With the latest edition of GOBD, we are making the routine of buying groceries more enjoyable and exciting by giving a ‘100% guaranteed inaam’ on every order, in addition to the lowest prices. From daily use products such as pressure cookers, dinner sets, power banks, headphones, glass bowls, container sets, to grand inaams including cars, bikes, washing machines, and smartphones, over 50 lakh big and small items are up for grabs as a guaranteed inaam in this edition. Additionally, to provide more value to our customers, our sale is live for 11-days instead of the usual 9-days as seen in previous editions.”