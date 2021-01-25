Grofers launches the fifth edition of its Grand Orange Bag Days sale

Launches an integrated marketing campaign for the ongoing sale.
Grofers, India’s biggest online grocery retailer recently announced the fifth edition of its flagship semi-annual sale ‘Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD)’. The company aims to make grocery shopping a fun and exciting experience for customers, and is rewarding them from over 50 Lakh items as guaranteed inaams on their orders, thus making GOBD 5 bigger and better than ever. In addition to this, customers can find the lowest prices on groceries and various blockbuster deals such as flat 50% off, buy 1 get 1 free, and other attractive offers on a range of products. To educate the country about the sale, the company also launched a robust marketing campaign that includes television commercials, print advertisements, radio spots, influencers, and digital marketing spread.
The first film opens with a society yoga class in progress, which soon gets interrupted when the Grofers’ team brings a four-wheeler inside the room to distribute guaranteed inaams won by everybody. The lead protagonist confirms her reward and is then seen in full gusto standing in front of her guaranteed inaam that she won by shopping on Grofers during the sale.
Speaking on the marketing initiatives, Prashant Verma, VP, Marketing, Grofers said, “At Grofers, we aim to delight our customers by making their shopping experience more rewarding every time they shop from us. With the latest edition of GOBD, we are making the routine of buying groceries more enjoyable and exciting by giving a ‘100% guaranteed inaam’ on every order, in addition to the lowest prices. From daily use products such as pressure cookers, dinner sets, power banks, headphones, glass bowls, container sets, to grand inaams including cars, bikes, washing machines, and smartphones, over 50 lakh big and small items are up for grabs as a guaranteed inaam in this edition. Additionally, to provide more value to our customers, our sale is live for 11-days instead of the usual 9-days as seen in previous editions.”
In the second film, a Grofers shopper is surprised with her grand reward – a bike in an elevator, by a group from the company’s workforce, who are visiting all the apartments in the society to deliver their 100% guaranteed inaams. After a fun banter, the protagonist is informed that the scooter is her guaranteed inaam that she won on her grocery shopping during the Grofers GOBD sale.
CREDITS-
Creative Agency: FatMen
Production house: ZigZag films
(We got this information in a press release).